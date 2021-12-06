Which Female Contestant Will Break The Jinx on Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

After the latest elimination of Priyanka Singh from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, the remaining contestants are trying to give their best to impress the audience to get votes in the 14th week. While six contestants remain in the house, reportedly in today's episode, five housemates- Siri, Shannu, Sunny, Maanas, and Kajal will be nominated for the final round of Eviction in the pre-finals.

Sreerama Chandra was not nominated as he won a ticket to the grand finale. The Bigg Boss audience expected that the remaining two female contestants, Siri and Kajal, were in the danger zone and had a high chance of getting eliminated this week. Sources claim that only the other eliminated contestants' fans' votes would help Siri and Kajal out of elimination.

Coming to Kajal, she has been nice to only selected housemates because of her provocative nature. Kajal was also involved in many heated arguments with the contestants and faced so much negativity from the housemates.

While in the case of Siri, she has a good rapport with all the 18 contestants and has had very few discussions with the housemates, except with Sunny. If the ex-contestants extend their support to Siri, there are chances of her going into the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finals.

Besides, some viewers feel that both Siri and Kajal should be in the top 5 so that at least one of them would win the title. It is worth mentioning here that Ever since Bigg Boss Telugu started, no female contestant has made their way to the top. However, in season 2 and season 3, Geeta Madhuri and Sreemukhi stood at the top. Do you think Siri or Kajal will make it to the finals and win the cup? Let's wait and watch.