Which Contestant Will Be Evicted in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Fifth Week Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are gearing up for the elimination process in week 5. This week, contestants who got nominated for elimination are strong contenders. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are eager to know which strong contestant will face the axe in the fifth week.

BBK9 contestants are entertaining the audience, and this week's fights between Prashanth Sambargi, Arun Sagar, and Roopesh Rajanna have got Colosr Kannada decent TRP ratings. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are changing their opinions based on the contestants' performance and behavior in the task. It is known that Sanya Iyer earned the worst performer of the week tag while Anupama Gowda is the new house captain for the sixth week.

Coming to the fifth week elimination—Neha Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Deepika Das, Roopesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi are the contestants who have been nominated for elimination this week.

According to Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results, Roopesh Shetty is at the top with the highest vote percentage, followed by Rakesh Adiga in the second position. Instagram BBK9 pages state that Rakesh Adiga has entered the safe zone. Kavyashree while Roopesh Rajanna, and Neha Gowda are in the danger zone.

It is highly likely that Neha Gowda might get an exit pass from the BBK9 house, as per unofficial pages. Let us wait and watch to see what the Bigg Boss Kannada makers have in store for the audience.

