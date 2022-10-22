Which Contestant Has High Chances of Elimination From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 makers are preparing for Diwali celebrations in the BB house on Sunday over the weekend. Star Maa has released the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 promo in which we can see host Nagarjuna firing Revanth and addresses him as "Pa[pu". Later, Nagarjuna seeks explanation from Revanth and Arjun.

It appears Nagarjuna may school the contestants who have not given their 100pc in the task.

According to sources, Nagarjuna calls contestants to the confession room and asks them to name deserving and undeserving contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. Buzz has it that most of the contestants have nominated Shrihan as a deserving contestant while Marina is being dubbed as an undeserving contestant.

Talking about the fourth-week elimination—Revanth, Shrihan, Arjun, Aditya, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Keerthi, Faima, Rohit, Vasanthi, Inaya, Rajashekar and Marina are in the nomination list for this week's elimination. Sources say that Inaya, Rajashekar and Marina are at the bottom of the list.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 unofficial Instagram pages say that the chances of Marina getting eliminated from the show is way higher than the rest. Since day one of the show, the audience say that Marina is not giving any content to the show. Moreover, Marina is spoiling Rohit's game and she is always seen giving Gyan to Rohit.

As is evident, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers want Marina to get eliminated. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.