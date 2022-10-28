Which BBK9 Contestant Got Kalape Tag This Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is completing its fifth week and entering into its sixth week with major changes in the house. The contestants are baring their souls by not faking their characters to get into the good books of BBK9 viewers. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting good TRP rating for Colors Kannada and this week's fight between Prashanth Sambargi, Arun Sagar and Roopesh Rajanna managed to keep the small screen viewers glued to their TV sets.

It is known that Sanya Iyer won the fourth-week captaincy task and became the second female captain of the season. But a few mistakes made by Sanya Iyer, unknowingly, have caused clashes in the BBK9 glass house. Sanya Iyer has a huge fan following on social media. In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, Sanya Iyer impressed the audience with her performance and chemistry with Roopesh Shetty. It is worth mentioning here that Sanya and Roopesh Shetty have a special fan base for their romance in the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say that the two never let their personal bond show in the game and give stiff competition to each other. Sanya was never jealous if Roopesh Shetty got close to Kavyashree or any other contestant.

But it appears captaincy has brought Sanya Iyer bad luck. Yes, Sanya Iyer has been nominated by other contestants as the worst performer of the week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers and Sanya Iyer fans say that she is being targeted by other contestants. They are trending #SanyaIyerStayStrong on Twitter. According to BBK9 audience, Sanya did a better job as captaincy than Deepika Das. But Prashanth Sambargi and Arun Sagar's unnecessary fight has impacted her captaincy. Do you also think Sanya Iyer deserves Kichchana Kalape? Comment below. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post page.

