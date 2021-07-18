Where Is Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abijeet Now?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 winner, Abijeet Duddala is enjoying his life. Yeah! After Bigg Boss season 4, he is doing some adventures. If you look at his Instagram, you will find where Abijeet is.

He bagged a few brand endorsement deals as well. He is the brand ambassador for Vilvah - High-performance skin and haircare, specifically formulated for Indian skin type. Sharing the pics on his Instagram, Abijeet wrote, "Self-care is for everyone and for me, @vilvah_ takes care of my Haircare needs. I highly recommend their Hair growth oil and Herbal shampoo if you are facing Hairfall." Here is the post.

Here are few more posts from the Instagram of Abijeet. Just give a look at them.