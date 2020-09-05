Ram Charan is the only hero who has no line-up of films apart from RRR and Acharya. Pawan Kalyan locked 3 more films with Vakeel Saab for next two years. Chiranjeevi decided to do Lucifer and Vedalam remakes after Acharya.

Jr. NTR has Trivikram Srinivas film after RRR and he is in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for his next after that. It could be directed by KGF director, Prashanth Neel. Allu Arjun locked Koratala Siva's next after Pushpa.

Mahesh Babu has Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he might be finally doing a film with SS Rajamouli after that. Prabhas has two films lined-up after Radhe Shyam. Nagarjuna has Praveen Sattaru's film after Wild Dog, Naga Chaitanya has Thank You and one more film after Love Story.

Hence only Ram Charan did not accept any film post Acharya. He heard to scripts from several filmmakers but did not give confirmation to any, say sources. Fans of the actor are upset that everyone is trying to figure out a line-up except for their hero and fear all popular directors will be busy for him.

But Ram Charan wants to confirm his next movies only after RRR starts shoot. He might be eyeing a big director for his next and we might get an announcement around January, say sources. Currently, Ram Charan is not in any hurry to announce his next projects.