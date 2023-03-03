When will Lock Up Season 2 Begin?

Kangana’s Lock Upp reality show is all set to return with Season 2. Lock Upp season 1 has got the highest TRP rating, and the audience loved the show. Kangana had a special fan base for her unique way of hosting the show. The contestants who will enter the Lock Upp should reveal the dark secrets of their life to be saved from elimination. This concept grabbed the audience attention to watch the show. Munawar has bagged the Lock Upp season 1 prize and doubled his popularity.

As per the reports, Lock Upp makers are planning to premier season 2 in the midweeks of March. It is said that Lock Upp makers are busy finalizing the contestants and approaching the top actors to sign the deal. A few speculations say that Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Archana Gautam, Soundarya, and rapper Emiway Bantai have been approached by the makers. For Lock Upp season 2 there may be changes in Jailor. The buzz says that Rubina may be roped in as the Jailor along with Karan Kundra.