When Will Baahubali Star Prabhas Get Married? Check Astrologer Prediction

Since the success of Baahubali: The Beginning, his pan-India popularity graph has steeply been moving upward. Despite his Saho not doing so well at the box office, there is much anticipation about his forthcoming releases like Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Spirit. Apart from his movies, there have also been speculations about whether the Baahubali star is dating someone or not. Recently, reports suggested rumours of linkups with co-star Anushka Shetty but it turned out more to be smoke without fire. But the question that continues to loom is when and with whom the “shy boy” of Indian film industry would tie the nuptial knots.

To explore the possibilities, we consulted celeb astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who had beforehand predicted the unfortunate separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. According to him, “Prabhas is an extremely talented artist. He appears to be an introvert but he can simply amaze you with his mingling nature. He is not someone who gets into a relationship just for the heck of it, in fact, commitment is a driving mantra in the actor’s life.”

While that sounds pretty impressive, we asked Pandit Jagannath as to what could be the possible reasons for him to never be in a relationship. “He has not been into a relationship of late because as said earlier, he is someone who would go into a relationship with full commitment. Moreover, the time has not been right for the purpose. Prabhas has more been concerned about his career rather than marriage at this stage,” said the astrologer.

Based on astrologer calculations and face reading, the celeb astrologer further said that the marriage moment might enter into the actor’s life by 2022. However, fans might have to wait a little longer for the most-awaited announcement. “Most possibly in the second half of 2023 and anytime in 2024, Prabhas would announce his marriage. There is a strong possibility that he would get married to someone from outside the film industry.”

Also, the astrologer believes that there would not be any news of link-ups or affairs before the D-day.

Predictions by Celebrity astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji

