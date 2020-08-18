When Naga Babu Thought To Commit Suicide For Niharika

Actress Niharika Konidela recently got engaged to businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The soon-to-be-bride Niharika's wedding is likely to take place in 2021.

Meanwhile, Niharika and veteran actor Naga Babu will be the special guests for an upcoming show 'Bapu Bommali Pellanta'. The show will be telecasted on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and will showcase the bride-to-be’s journey as she seeks blessings and begins preparations for her much-awaited wedding with Chaitanya.

The special show will also have Nagababu, Gully Boyz team, Ravi, Bhanu, Vishnu Priya, Chandra, Satya, Anasuya, Venu and Dhanraj, Baba Bhaskar, Jani Master in attendance.

The gala will be hosted by charming anchor Pradeep Machiraju and will have mesmerizing performances from Nikharika, Anasuya, Bhanu, Vishnu and Ravi. There will also be rib-tickling skits by Gully Boys team, Chandra’s team, Venu and Dhanraj’s team.

Naga Babu and Niharika and the surprise entry of Niharika’s friends, will be sparking joy and happiness during this special occasion.

The highlight of the show will be heartwarming moments between the father and daughter duo. In a recently released promo, Naga Babu shared an incident saying, "We went to New Zealand as a family trip. Niharika disappeared like in 20 minutes with some unidentified person who wore the same colour coat, I felt like to kill the whole New Zeland people. Padma and I had sent Varun to home and felt to die by suicide. We were really totally clueless at the moment about our lives. We really can't imagine our lives without her. She is our angel for this life."

The show will be telecasted on Zee Telugu on August 23, 2020 at 5 pm.