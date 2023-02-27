The reality stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most popular show with the highest TRP rating. The show never disappoints its fans in giving good content. Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-watched reality shows after Hindi Bigg Boss. Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers enjoy the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show. After Bigg Boss 16 wrap up, the audience are eagerly waiting for Lock Upp season 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. In the Bigg Boss 16 finale week, Rohit Shetty entered the BB16 house and selected contestants to participate in season 13. Well, Rohit Shetty selected Shalin for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. On the other hand, there are several rumors happening on social media about contestants and premiuem date.

So the rumored contestants are Nakul Mehta, Shalin Bhanot, Disha Parma, Archana Gautam, and Munawar Faruqui. Earlier, it was said that Munawar may participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, but due to some issues, he could not make it. There is speculation that the producers of Khatron Ke Khiladi will bring Munawar back for season 13. Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 may start shooting in mid May.