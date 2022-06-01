When Is Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Promo Realeasing?

With each passing day, the audience expectations from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are increasing. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been topping the headlines ever since contestants shared pics from the airport. For the unversed, the contestants took off to South Africa for season shooting. As we stated earlier, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will take place in Cape Town, South Africa. Yes, it is the same location as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was shot a week ago, but the makers has not released the promo yet. The leaked photos of the contestants doing stunts for the promo are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

When Will KKK12 Promo Be Released?

So, are you one of those desperately waiting to know when Khatron Ke Khiladi promo will be aired? Here's some info for you. As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi promo trailer will be released in the second week of June, and the show will premiere on August 6. And season 12, the tagline is "Darr Ke Aage Darr Hai". Let's wait for an official announcement from the show makers. The contestants who are ready to entertain the audience with their daredevilry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.