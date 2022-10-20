When is Kantara Releasing on OTT Platform?

It's been 20 days since Kantara hit the screens and the movie is running housefull across the nation. Interestingly, the movies are running to packed houses on weekdays too. Kantara is doing unstoppable business at the ticket window with huge collections.

With every passing day, Kantara box office collections are increasing worldwide. The film became the third highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022 and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. Kantara's budget is Rs 16 crores, and till date, the film is estimated to have collected around Rs 153 crore in 20 days.

After the stupendous success of the Kannada movie, fans are searching for Kantara OTT release date. They are also curious to know which digital platform has bagged the digital streaming rights of the movie. As per sources, Kantara OTT rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Videos.

The movie is likely to hit the OTT platforms after the end of Kantara's theatrical run as the film is running successfully in theaters. The producers may even delay Kantara OTT release date further based on the reception at the box office. Sources say that Kantara OTT release will happen only three months after the movie's release.

Kantara is a Kannada action thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films banner. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda play supporting roles.

Kantara has opened to positive responses from critics as well as fans. The audience is praising Rishab Shetty's performance in the film, the soundtrack, and the musical score. Audience says that the last 15 minutes of Rishab Shetty's performance is award-worthy.