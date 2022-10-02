When is Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha Release on OTT Platforms?

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is receiving a positive response from the audience and movie critics. Fans are going gaga over Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan's performances and action scenes in the movie. Many of us might watch the original Tamil version of Vikram Vedha, but Hindi Vikram Vedha has its own version. The audience are waiting for Vikram Vedha's OTT release and there is the highest search for Vikram Vedha's OTT release date.

Vikram Vedha's OTT rights have been granted to Jio Cinema. The movie will be released on OTT only 50 days after its theatrical run. Anyway, the makers should officially announce the OTT release date. Vikram Vedha is an action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, along with Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Panchisi, the film tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster.