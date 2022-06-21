When is Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Starting?

Hey, Telugu Bigg Boss Telugu viewers! Are you excited to know when will the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 start? Then you are on the right page. According to Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Instagram pages, the show is all set to get premiere on September 4, 2022. Yes, our King Nagarjuna will be hosting the show as usual.

Bigg Boss Telugu is the most-watched Telugu reality show on the small screen. The rumored contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 glass house are, Amardeep, Aadhi, Chaitra Rai, Deepthi Pilli, Navya Awamy, Varshini, Anchor Dhanush, and Bigg Boss Non-Stop contestants are Shiva, Anil, and Mitraw.

As per reports, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning something special to spice up show. This time, the makers promise to give more than double entertainment to the audience. Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna made an announcement that common people can now enter the show. Those who are interested to apply in the common man category can log on to star maa website.

According to insiders, applications have come flooding in and makers have decided to create an exclusive show for the common man. As per the rumors, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner might host the Bigg Boss Telugu Common Man show. What are you waiting for? Hurry up now!