When is Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Starting, Netizens Ask Colors

Bigg Boss Kannada is the most famous and hugely awaited TV reality show on the small screen. Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada for years now. The show often garners impressive TRP rating, and Kichcha Sudeep has a special fan base for his own style of hosting Bigg Boss Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has created a record in Bigg Boss history by resuming a suspended show. The Bigg Boss Kannada makers suspended the show due to the COVID situation in the state. Later, after the situation came under control, the makers resumed the show by titling it "Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Second innings." It is also worth mentioning here that the second innings broke the TRP records of the first innings. Aravind KP and Divya U chemistry grabbed the viewers' attention while Prashanth S and Chandrachu's controversial fights kept viewers hooked to their TV screens.

Talking about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada (season 9), viewers are confused and questioning Colors Kannada as to when the new season will begin. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 premiered on February 28, 2022. So, a section of the audience is hoping that Colors Kannada might be planning the same date for season 9. The Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are eager to know when the show will start and who are tle celebrities to be entering the glass house.

According to insiders, Bigg Boss Kannada makers are contacting top celebrities to sign a deal. So let us wait for an official announcement.

