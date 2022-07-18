When Is Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Starting?

Ever since Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep announced that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting ready for launch, viewers are after Colors Kannada to confirm the launch date. Bigg Boss Kannada is the most watched reality show, which is also hugely popular on the small screen.

Bigg Boss Kannada makers were planning to launch the new season in the last week of February, but season 9 was delayed due to some reasons. In between, there were many rumors about Bigg Boss Kannada makers planning to introduce the show on the OTT format and speculation was also rife that Kichcha Sudeep might not host season 9. But the small screen audience got a clarity after seeing Kichcha Sudeep's recent tweet on the launch of BBK9.

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 might kick-start sometime in August. The BBK9 sets is said to be under renovation. As per social media reports, Kichcha Sudeep has finished shooting for the promot. The rumored contestants who are said to be entering Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are said to be Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishna, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma.

As per the covid protocol, like the previous season, all the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are likely to undergo a COVID test and quarantine for a week.