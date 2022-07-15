What's New in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9?

After much speculation and wait, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set for a launch. As per the social media reports, Kichcha Sudeep has completed his promo shoot and the BBK9 glasshouse is under renovation.

Earlier, Color Kannada business head Parameshwar shared a photo of himself with the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house backdrop and captioned it "Under Construction."

With this piece of news, BBK viewers are eager to learn how the new set is going to be. According to the sources, BBK makers are planning something new to grab the attention of the audience. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, the makers implemented many new tasks that viewers liked and enjoyed them. Bigg Boss Telugu also incorporated a few tasks from BBK8.

It seems that the BBK9 producers might be taking a few tasks from the Hindi Bigg Boss house and there will be some changes in the house rules.

Rumors are that the Best Performance and Worst Performance task will be continued in Season 9, also because these tasks provided interesting content for viewers in the last season.

Meanwhile, the rumored contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 are Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma.