Anushka Shetty has made a comeback with Nishabdham. Due to the pandemic, the movie couldn't be released in theatres and it has been released on Amazon Prime Video as Gandhi Jayanthi special.

Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen are other cast members. Director Hemanth Madhukar who previously made the film, Vasthadu Naa Raju did this movie.

You might have been hoping to find out what others are thinking about the film on social media before you decide to watch it.

Here are some of the interesting reactions.

@ActorMadhavan Just finished watching #Nishabdam. Well I will have to see it again... I missed the subtitles every time you smiled and graced the screen 😆😋 You are ageing like fine wine Sir. Kudos!! And congratulations on yet another great film!! Much love🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/2HqnPOI5Xp — Manali (@halowedbemyname) October 1, 2020

#Nishabdam Movie Review -> Nothing Special#OreyBujjiga Movie Review -> A Borefest — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) October 2, 2020

Wondering what interested involved people to write, direct, produce & act in this film #Nishabdam / #Silence 🥱 — iMoviesUSA (@SIMoviesUSA) October 1, 2020

#VTheMovie & #Nishabdam created huge hype vth trailers n teasers

Overall movie verdict:-👎🏻👎🏻

May be directors focusing on trailer cuts only #NishabdhamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/OyZULdiOEw — Venu Tony (@venutony447) October 1, 2020