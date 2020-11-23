What Suchitra Said After Elimination From Bigg Boss Tamil 4 House 

Singer Suchitra, who made a wildcard entry to Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4 show, was evicted.

She is the fourth contestant to get eliminated from the reality show. Suchi as she is known was nominated for the eviction along with Som Shekar, Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Samyuktha Karthik, Anitha Sampath and Balaji Murugadoss.

After her eviction, Suchitra talked in detail about each group and contestant in the house and host Kamal Haasan is said to have advised her to stay away from the negativity.

Suchitra's eviction created such a buzz that #Suchi started trendingon social media after her eviction. Viewers have been praising her for speaking her mind out about each contestant before leaving Bigg Boss show.

The #Suchi outside is completely different. I wish she was like that inside. Analysis spot - on. Never knew she had this much understanding. She cud hav stayed instead of Samyuktha

#Suchi I truly from the bottom of my heart wish you get to sing! Do that one thing that makes you happy! #BiggBossTamil4 might not have been the right place for you. But you reminded us of the bold intelligent RJ & singer who entertained us years back. Waiting for ur reentry!