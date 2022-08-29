What Makes Akkineni Nagarjuna King of Tollywood?

Akkineni Nagarjuna, a name that needs no introduction. He created his mark in the world of Telugu cinema and he is the 'King of Tollywood'. He enjoys an immense fan following and is 'Manmadhudu' for all the girls. Needless to say how women go gaga over this 'Greekuverudu'. Nagarjuna is celebrating his birthday today. All the stars and the celebrities are wishing Nagarjuna on the occasion of his birthday.

Nagarjuna, the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswar Rao entered the film industry with the movie Vikram. A good start by Nagarjuna and later acted in more than 100 movies. He has been enthralling the audience for the last 35 years. He is known for his works in biographical films, he played 15th-century composer Annamacharya in Annamayya (1997), Yavakri (the son of the ascetic Bharadvaja) in Agni Varsha (2002), Major Padmapani Acharya in the war film LOC: Kargil (2003), 17th-century composer Kancherla Gopanna in Sri Ramadasu (2006), Suddala Hanmanthu in Rajanna (2011), Sai Baba of Shirdi in Shirdi Sai (2012), Chandaludu in Jagadguru Adi Shankara (2013), and Hathiram Bhavaji in Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017).

He is the undisputed hero of Tollywood. Besides acting, he stepped into film production, with a production unit operating in Seychelles, and was a co-director of an Emmy Award-winning film animation company called Heart Animation. He is the co-owner of the production company Annapurna Studios. He is also the president of the non-profit film school Annapurna International School of Film and Media based in Hyderabad.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is king of Tollywood. He never steps back to experiment with his roles in the film. He tasted a blockbuster in the early stages of his career. His movie, Aakhari Poratam which was released in 1988 turned out a super hit. Later, his movie, Geetanjali won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 1990. Needless to say about Nagarjuna's Shiva, directed by RGV. He acted in romantic comedies such as Santosham, Manmadhudu, and Sivamani.

Nagarjuna also proved himself as a good host. He acted as the host for the Bigg Boss Telugu show. He impressed audiences with his good hosting skills. On the professional front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in the Hindi movie, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be seen in Ghost.