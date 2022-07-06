What If Thor: Love and Thunder was made with Bollywood stars?

Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman is creating tremendous buzz worldwide. The makers of the film first surprised Indian fans by announcing that the film will release one day prior in India. They've recently also announced that a 96 hour marathon of the film is on cue, for 4 consecutive days starting from 7th July, 2022.

The film will not only mark the reunion of actor-director duo Chris Hemsworth-Taika Waititi 5 long years after the success of 'Thor: Ragnarok' but also Chris Bale’s big MCU debut as deadly villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

With 'Thor: Love and Thunder' receiving immense love and excitement from Indians, and Indian origin actors like Farhan Akhtar and Kumail Nanjiani making their way to the MCU, we couldn't help but wonder which Bollywood actor could fill the boots of the Thor: Love and Thunder characters, if Marvel Studios were re-casting and considering a Bollywood actor for any of the roles in the movie.

1) Hrithik Roshan as Thor

If there was no minute to waste, one could cast Hrithik as Thor almost immediately, if they wanted to. Not only does he have the experience of playing a superhero in his kitty, he has the perfect charm, potential and on-screen presence to play the muscular Asgardian God. He has a chiseled Godbod and his passion for action is also unparalleled.

2) Priyanka Chopra as Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor will be seen as the powerful and muscular female version of Thor in the upcoming Marvel extravaganza, Thor: Love and Thunder. Her feminine and all-powerful look is testament to the fact that women can don action roles and be just as good. The last time someone broke that mold, it was none other than Piggy Chops who kicked some a** on Quantico and also led the Hollywood show, showcasing her talent of brains and brawn! Physically too, we can totally visualise the petite actor bulking up to look exactly like Portman's Mighty Thor

3) Taapsee Pannu as King Valkyrie

King Valkyrie is an honest, fierce and an outspoken character, always standing up for what's right. In the industry, Taapsee Pannu has done various physically challenging roles and also has the personality of the ultimate Delhi Kudi who’s outspoken and fears nobody just like Valkyrie. Moreover, their temperament for action totally fits too!

4) Shahid Kapoor as Gorr

Gorr was a pious character who then transformed into a despicable villain. Shahid Kapoor's character in Haider also transformed from a positive note to a negative one which makes his journey similar to Gorr's making him the perfect choice for the role.

5) Pankaj Kapur as Zeus

Zeus is the head of all the Gods in Greek mythology, he’s extremely strong-headed and determined. Pankaj Kapur is perfect to play the part of Zeus as he’s known for excelling in his craft and portraying characters that are powerful, egotistical and larger than life.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will release in India on 7th July (a day before US release) in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.