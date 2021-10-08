What is Gauri Khan's Net Worth? What Are The Expensive Things She Owns

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is one of the most powerful star wives in the Hindi film industry. She is called 'Begum' of Bollywood and today, she turns a year older. She carved a niche for herself in the field of interior designing. Gauri Khan along with her husband Shah Rukh Khan established a production company called Red Chillis. She is the co-founder of the production company Red Chillis entertainment. The first movie that was produced by Gauri Khan was Main Hoon Na and later produced many movies like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, etc. Gauri Khan also launched her clothing line.

According to the reports, the net worth of Gauri Khan is somewhere around Rs. 1600 crores and earns huge money through brand endorsements. It is said that Red Chillis is the highest-earning production house in B-town. The house of SRK and Gauri Khan, Mannat is located in Lands End, Bandstand and the cost of the house is around Rs. 200 crores. Coming to the cars, she owns a Bentley Continental worth Rs. 2.25 crore. She also owns a shop in Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz and the cost of it is around Rs 150 crore. She has got a villa in Dubai from Nakheel in 2007 and the cost of the villa is around Rs.24 crore.

Today, on the occasion of Gauri Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan shared a throwback pic of her mom and dad and wished her 'Happy Birthday'. Here is the post made by Suhana Khan.