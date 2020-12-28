What Are Hyderabadis Hooked To Online? Here Are Shows Binge-Watched In 2020

HYDERABAD: The online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow revealed their year-end top 10 list and just like 2020, the list is pretty different too. Due to the lockdown, people were forced to spend time at home, this means watching movies at home as well.

The big screen entertainment was shifted to small screen and BookMyShow adapted to the change. They found a way to entertain people by bringing events, theater shows and other fun activities, online. BMS released online shows like Rambo Circus (Digital Edition), Online Theatre Plays, Life is a Circus and other stand-up comedy entertainment events.

In BookMyShow’s year-end list, it was revealed that, Hyderabad was the city to watch most movies in 2020. After Hyderabad, it was Mumbai and Bengaluru in the top 10 list. Movies like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma were in top movies that sold most on BookMyShow. But it was Tanhaji that came first.

Telugu films saw a rise by 215% between January to March, this year. It was Hyderabad that stood at top for viewing most movies pre-lockdown. For the post-lockdown viewing, it was fourth.

Thanks to movies like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Tanhaji, BookMyShow sold over 2.1 million movie tickets in a single day on January 12, making it the highest in 2020. Actors including Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Allu Arjun, Tabu and Mahesh Babu were the top performing artists of 2020.

In total BMS conducted 6,400 online events and around 2.3 lakh people registered to these online events.