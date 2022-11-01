What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Net Worth?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- the name spells beauty and needs no introduction. Considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world she is also one of the richest actresses in Bollywood.

The beauty with the brains who won the coveted Miss World title in 1994 also made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Tamil-language film Iruvar in 1997 and went on to give memorable performances for which she bagged several accolades for her acting skills including the Padma Shri and a National Award. Taking a back seat from acting after marrying Abhishek Bachchan and giving birth to Aaradhya, Aish was seen in her mentor’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 this year.

The actress celebrates her 49th birthday this year 2022 on the 1st of November and is enjoying time with her family. Over the past 28 years Aishwarya’s net worth has multiplied and it is estimated that she is worth around $100 million, which is Rs 776 crore. As per reports on MSN.com, the actress owns several high-value properties in India and abroad which is why her net worth is so high. This includes a lavish villa at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates, properties in Mumbai etc.

This apart Aishwarya Rai has a fleet of luxury cars like the Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 7.95 Crore, Rs 1.60 Crore, Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe, an Audi A8L that costs Rs 1.58 Crore, Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.33 Cr and Mercedes-Benz S500 worth Rs 1.98 Crore.

She continues to work in advertisements and makes millions in various endorsement deals with L'Oréal and the Swiss Luxury watch brand Longines, along with these she also promoted, LUX, Nakshatra Diamond Jewellery, Coca-Cola, Lodha Group, Pepsi, and many more brands where she reportedly makes Rs 80-90 crore per annum.

Aishwarya is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and is said to charge anything between Rs 10-12 crore for a film even now. Aishwarya will soon be seen in Ponniyin Selvan part -2 releasing next year.

