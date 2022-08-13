West Godavari-origin Chekuri Sanjana Declared Second Runner Up of Miss India USA 2022 

West Godavari: Chekuri Sanjana, a native of Ilaparu in Penugonda mandal of West Godavari district who is currently living in New Jersey, was declared second runner-up of Miss India USA 2022 beauty pageant recently held in New Jersey, USA.

Indian-American teenager Aarya Walvekar from Virginia was crowned Miss India USA 2022 while Saumya Sharma, a second-year pre-medical student at the University of Virginia ended up as first runner-up.

The president of Penugonda mandal Sarpanch's chamber Dandu Padmavathi shared the details of Sanjana’s crowning at the beauty pageant with media persons. Sanjana is the niece of Padmavathi and her parents Chekuri Rangaraju and Madhu immigrated to the United States some 20 years ago. She said Sanjana is pursuing a MS degree.

Also Read: Telangana BJP Chief Sanjay Urges TRS Govt to Release Rs 4,000 Cr to SHGs

Miss India USA beauty pageant is completing 40 years this year which makes it the longest running Indian pageant outside of India. The beauty pageant was started by New York-based Indian- Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants.

