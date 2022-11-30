This Week's BB16 Weekend Ke Vaar Guests Are...

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is one of the top rates shows on Indian television. The TV reality show is most watched shows across the country that garners huge TRPs for the channel, Colors.

One highlight of the show besides the format and contestants is certainly Bollywood bhai Salman Khan, who's hosting the show. Fans watch the show especially to see him on their small screens. It's no wonder then that the ratings for weekend episodes are higher than the other days as Salman appears in Weekend Ke Vaar.

Two more days and we will get to see another Weekend Ke Vaar. It is not uncommon for celebrities to enter the house to promote their movies.

This week around, two young B town actors are making their appearance. As per reports, Kartil Aryan and alaya F would enter the BB16 house as part of their film promotions. Their film Freddy is up for release this weekend.

