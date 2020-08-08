Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s will tie know today. Rana shared a glimpse of the wedding festivities via Instagram and captioned it as ‘Ready’. The 'Baahubali' star shared a photo of himself posing with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh; they are all smiles. The comments section flooded with congratulatory messages to the beautiful couple. Check out the picture here:



Ahead of the marriage, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had a lot of fun at the Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Miheeka looked stunning in a pink coloured lehenga while Rana complemented her in his signature white attire for the Mehendi event. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were also a part of the celebrations.

The big fat wedding of the Tollywood is now a low key affair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wedding festivities are restricted to a limited guest list not more than 30 names.

The soon to get hitched couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in May, which was attended by only a few family members.