Wedding Bells For Tamannaah Bhatia?

Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche herself in the film industry. She has worked with almost all A-list actors in Tollywood. The Mumbai-based actress enjoys superb popularity down South. Rumours are doing the rounds that the beauty is all set to marry a young businessman from Mumbai.

Currently, Tamannaah is not signing new films. Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' is her only Telugu project of note. She has stopped even reading the scripts, rumours say. The buzz on social media suggests that the Baahubali actress might have taken a break from movies for her wedding.

So far, Tamannaah hasn’t reacted or denied the wedding rumours. Soon, she is going to make an official announcement regarding the same.

