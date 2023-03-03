Wedding Bells for Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azab, Check the Date

After Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azab are making headlines to tie the knot soon. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azab are always in the news for their romantic photos on social media. Recently, a video of Saba kissing Hrithik at the airport while he was flying for Fighter shooting is going Gaga on social media. Hrithik fans can’t stop blushing about the couple photos. Now there are other rumours doing the rounds on the social media platform that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azab are planning to get married this year.

The @BollywoodKiNews took to Twitter and claimed that "Breaking News: Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!". Well many other Twitter handles also read the same news, but there is no official confirmation from the Hrithik Roshan and Saba teams. Earlier, in 2022 Hrithik Roshan slammed a news agency for claiming that he and Saba moved in together. He tweeted, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job." Anyway, he wasn’t reacted to the wedding rumour yet.