Web series Date with Senior Office Romance New Episodes

New Delhi: The latest episodes of the hit Date With Senior: Office Romance have been released by Alright, Rusk Studios' premium entertainment vertical on their YouTube channel. The highly loved web series dives into the intricacies of office relationships and dating policies. The episodes showcase employees dabbling between their personal and professional lives and how things get complicated as the lines between the two turn grey.

The story of the past season continues with Shikhar and Ruhi's romance flourishing as Ruhi returns from Mumbai after realizing that she isn’t happy living alone in the city without Shikhar. Thus, she finally decided to get back with Shikhar and move back to Delhi. But love is a tale of redemption, and their relationship hits another bump when Sikhar’s ex-girlfriend returns into their life casting an ugly shadow over their happy relationship.

The story continues with relatable sentiments that revolve around the love life of office going youth. How would you react if your office crush got matched to your office assistant on a dating site? We witness a fun banter between the employees when one of them finds their office crush on a dating site. The fun-filled episode leads to a completely unexpected climax.

The current season of Alright’s most celebrated and beloved IP features talented actors— Kanikka Kapur (Ek Duje Ke Vaaste2) fame, and YouTube personalities Tithi Raaj, Parikshit Joshi and Harshpal Singh. Directed by Aniruddha Banerjee, written by Pranjal Hooda. The story offers a refreshing take on office politics put into motion by a senior manager.

skinnsi is the perfect partner for Date With Senior, as it is based on characters that are out-going, successful and ambitious people, who want the best in their life. For them, skinnsi offers accessible at-home self-care solutions that is quick and fits the bill of their fast-paced lifestyle.

“Simple and relatable shows establish an instant connect with the audiences and Date With Senior does exactly that. Our focus for the upcoming months is to build the story arch of Date With Senior in a way that it ropes in more relatable sentiments that revolve around the loves and the lives of the office-going youth. The organic scenarios present fruitful avenues for brands to effectively reach out to their consumers. We are delighted to partner with skinnsi for Date With Senior and are certain that our audience will connect with their products' ', added Nilesh Jadhav, AVP Fiction, Rusk Media.