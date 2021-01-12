We Stand With Master Trends On Social Media After Thalapathy Vijay Movie Pirated Copies Emerge

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film whose release was postponed from April 9, 2020 to January 13, 2021 due to coronavirus is slated to hit the big screens tomorrow. While fans are elated and the Master team is anxious about the outcome of the movie considering permission has been given only to allow 50% seat occupancy in theatres, pirated copies of Master movie were leaked a day ahead of its release. This has angered Vijay fans a great deal. However, not to take the hit lying down, fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have come together to fight against piracy.

Fans and Kollywood celebrities are trending the hashtag We Stand With Master following piracy reports. The campaign has found support from fans of Sandalwood actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan too. Have a look..

Fans across the states have joined hands to appeal against sharing leaked clips from Vijay movie Master on social media or messenger apps.

Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame has directed the movie. The film has been produced by Xavier Britto and stars Vijay Sethupathi who's pitted against hero Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan are other important members of the cast. The movie will hit theatres worldwide tomorrow.