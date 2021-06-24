We Put Prakash Raj On a Pedestal For His Talent But Can't Accept Him As MAA President: Karate Kalyani

"I will not support actor Prakash Raj under any circumstances," said Telugu film actress and MAA member Karate Kalyani. While Prakash Raj is contesting the upcoming elections, there is no point in voting for him, said Karate Kalyani. Bringing to the forefront the issue of locals, Karate Kalyani made some shocking comments on Prakash Raj.

The actress asked when Telugu people are not given a chance in the Tamil Movie Artist Association elections, why do other industry people compete in our elections. Prakash Raj is a good actor. He is close to Telugu people. He also does social service. And we respect him as an artist. However, in the context of his contest as our President, Chiranjeevi's support is not only for him, I think everyone will get it.

She went on to add that it is not possible to bring Stalin and make him the Chief Minister of the Telugu states. We have YS Jagan, KCR, KA Paul, and YS Sharmila here. We would not allow it if Stalin wants to contest here. When Kannada or Tamil film industries don't offer us roles in their movies, how can we bring people from there here and make them presidents? Can we compete in the Nadigar community in the same association? Certainly not. If he comes here to contest saying there's no one here, I just won't accept it. What will happen to Telugus? I condemn Prakash Raj's statement that there's nobody to contest here. Any artiste with a MAA membership is allowed to contest. Why allow outsiders, asked Karate Kalyani.

If he likes to be a member, it's his wish but I doubt anyone would support him. At least I won't back him. Prakash Raj doesn't even speak to his co-artistes and I can vouch for that myself. He has an attitude and we don't want such people as presidents. We want some senior members of the Telugu fraternity to become our president.

We will put Prakash Raj on a pedestal for his contribution to Tollywood and even give him awards. But accepting him as MAA president is ruled out, signs off Karate Kalyani.

