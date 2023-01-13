We Need to Realise Economy and Ecology Are Connected, says Dia Mirza

The environment crusader met Dr Joshi in Dehradun recently and believes the way forward is through 'Generation Restoration'

The UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for SDGs Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to showcase her experience meeting the inspiring man, and illustrate the kind of impact his ideas can have on the country's economic and ecological policy

Imagine a 68 year old person travelling by cycle from Mumbai to Dehradun covering 2300km within 39days? It takes passion and commitment, both of which @anilp_joshi has demonstrated throughout his life - A passion to bring about grassroots change and commitment to restore ecological balance.

I promised to meet him at the end of this #PragatiSePrakrutiPath Yatra in Dehradun and was overjoyed to keep my promise. By this time he had engaged with over 50,000 people on his journey, covered 7 states, 60 cities, 1000 villages with the intent to redirect our attention towards ecological/nature based solutions to improve lives, livelihood and climate.

During the time we spent together, he shared a powerful concept of GEP - Gross Environmental Product with me. If this index were to be adopted by every state in India it would lead to significant increase in #ClimateAction and address all 17 goals of sustainable development.

Padma Bhushan Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi is an environmentalist and founder of Himalayan environmental studies and conservation organization (HESCO), Dehradun.