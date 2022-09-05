We Got Calls Saying No Piracy, says Tamil Rockerz Actor Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay made a dashing debut with Tamil Rockerz on OTT. His character, Rudra is receiving immense love from audiences all over India. In the series, the actor is in the search of a group of pirates who are a nuisance to the film industry. The series has received some rave reviews from the audience.

Speaking about the show, Arun Vijay shared, “We went through an extensive research before filming Tamil Rockerz. We have witnessed the deplorable condition of the movie industry due to video piracies, hence we felt that a story like Tamil Rockerz will be an eye-opener for all our audiences. As a team, we are glad that we could educate about the action against piracy as a result, we are getting many calls and messages mentioning that we will avoid piracy henceforth.”

He further added, “It just feels that all our hard work has been paid off as we are receiving so much love and appreciation from north as well as south audiences.”

Watch Arun Vijay smashing the pirates in his debut series, Tamil Rockerz streaming now on Sony LIV in Hindi as well.

Also Read: Charmme Kaur Shocking Decision After Liger Losses at Box Office