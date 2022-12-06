Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recently came together for Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Shah Rukh was awarded an honorary award at the festival and his superhit film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was also screened on December 1.

During the event, Shah Rukh and Kajol graced the stage together and interacted with their fans. It was a treat to watch them sing and recreate iconic moments and dialogues from their films.

While Shah Rukh Khan sang DDJL song Tujhe Dekha Toh for Kajol, he also recreated his famous Baazigar dialogue on the stage.

Take a look at the video here:

Courtesy FPJ

