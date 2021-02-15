Watch: Zero Hunger, A Short Film On Food Wastage

Where millions of people lose their lives due to food and hunger crisis, one third of the food produced globally is wasted or lost. Actor Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal have teamed up again with a short movie, called 'Zero Hunger' with a strong message of food conservation and distribution.

The movie is written and directed by Mukul's 14 year old nephew, Neel Menon. It was initially made for a school project dealing with the United Nations' sustainable development goal of zero hunger.

On being asked about working with the young filmmaker, Mukul and Rasika jointly say, "We were both excited by the idea that Neel brought to us. It was simple, quirky, and powerful in its messaging. We were very impressed with how clear he was with his directions, and what he wanted from every shot. At no point did we treat him any differently that we do with any other director. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him for such a thought-provoking short film."

The movie is released on Valentine's day by The Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds volunteer organization that works to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate, for their video campaign on food conservation with the message #SpreadLoveShareFood.

Praising the work of The Robin Hood Army, Mukul and Rasika say, "The inspiring work they have been doing towards eradicating the food and hunger crisis is really commendable."