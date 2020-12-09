Watch World Television Premiere Of Orey Bujjiga On Zee Telugu

Known as the trusted go to channel for family entertainers, Zee Telugu time and again has always ensured best in-class Telugu movies for its viewers. And, this week, the channel is all geared up to add another feather to its cap with the world television premiere of ‘Orey Bujjiga’. The movie is set to telecast on your TV screens this 13th November at 5 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Seenu aka Bujji (Raj Tarun) takes the first train out of Nidadavolu when the first talk of wedding crops up at home whilst his heart is set on Srujana (Hebbah Patel). Krishnaveni (Malavika Nair) takes the same train to run away from her impending wedding. Someone spots the two on the train platform and assumes that they are a couple on the run. Soon, love blossoms between them and one day, Bujji learns Krishnaveni is the girl who has run away from the town and hates him. Will Bujji able to reveal the truth and get back his love?

Produced by K.K. Radhamohan and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda the movie beautifully captures how the fate brings rumored lovers together turns fiction into a reality; Anup Rubens has scored soulful music.

