Watch World Television Premiere of Golden Star Ganesh's Geetha On Zee Kannada

Zee Kannada provides an absolute entertainment package to its ardent viewers with compelling fiction and non-fiction shows every week. Besides these, the feather to its crown is the World Television Premieres which brings in maximum entertainment on the weekends to the audiences. With the premiere of novel movies, the channel caters to every class of the audience with all-encompassing genres that evokes varied emotions. Owing to the same, this time, the channel is presenting a brand new World Television Premiere of ‘Geetha’ on 4th July at 4.30 PM, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

In the light of Golden Star Ganesh’s birthday, Zee Kannada is presenting a visual treat to his fans on the weekend with a new movie from his home banner for the first time on television. 'Geetha' is a romantic, musical hit film set in the backdrop of Gokak Chaluvali. The plot narrates an endearing love story of the protagonists amidst the uncertainties they come to grips with, in their lives. The movie is beautifully shot in different eye-catching scenic locations which include Bangalore, Mysore, Manali and Kolkata with Akash as the male protagonist who is confused between his love interests Preethi and Geetha. The movie keeps the audience's attention intact as they witness Akash and his counterparts getting indulged in sceptical consequences.

The Mungaru Male fame actor, Golden Star Ganesh has proved his worth through his role in two different shades portraying his charming self opposite to Shanvi Srivastava, Prayaga Martin and Parvathi Arun with their top-notch performances in the movie. Director Vijay Nagendra has set the right tone in this family entertainer movie by a tinge of patriotism towards the land and the language involving a smooth shift between two time zones. The music score by Anup Rubens goes hand in hand with the plot only to season the movie to a higher level. Dynamic Hero Devaraj and ever-beautiful Sudharani have done justice to their roles as Ganesh’s parents in the movie in addition to a huge star cast whose performances are indeed a treat to the audience.

The movie sets in motion at Kolkata where Akash (Ganesh) is waiting to express his love to Geetha (Prayaga Martin). However, Geetha is engaged to Prem and during her engagement with her love interest Prem, Akash finds Priya (Shanvi Srivastava). Over time, their bond strengthens and leads to Akash’s father opening up about his love story. Furthermore, Priya travels to the USA to pursue her Master's and Akash to Kolkata for a work emergency. Akash further reunites with Geetha only to strengthen his bond with her while she breaks her engagement with Prem. Back in Bangalore, Akash lands in a sceptical situation during his engagement with Priya and right at the moment, realizes his love towards Geetha overshadowing that of Priya and reconciles with Geetha. Zee Kannada, the no.1 General Entertainment Channel is ready to showcase this one-of-a-kind love story to its viewers this Sunday monsoon evening.

Watch this entertaining romantic family drama on 4th July at 4.30 PM, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.