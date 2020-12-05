Watch: Woman's Backflip In Saree Breaking The Internet

Mili Sarkar, International Yoga gold medalist makes doing backflips in saree looks so effortless and elegant. Merely at age 17, this girl is breaking the internet with her video. Coming from a village in West Bengal, the girl says that even when she usually doesn’t wear saris, she wore one that day and decided to film her video. To her surprise and happiness, it turned out to be something that people liked.

Mili was very famous on TikTok and Vigo; after these apps were banned in India, she started posting her videos on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here.