Watch : Waltair Veerayya Trailer Out, Chiru Fans Are In For A Treat

Hyderabad: The trailer of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much awaited ‘Waltair Veerayya’ was finally released on Saturday. The first glimpses of the upcoming film seems to be on the expected lines. The fans of Megastar are in for a treat.

The trailer is a mix of romance, action and drama. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja makes the film a mass entertainer too. The ‘Waltair Veerayya’ film will hit the theatres in your neighbourhood on 13 January 2023.

The poster of the movie drops a hint about the character of megastar Chiranjeevi. He plays a local don and Ravi Teja’s character attempts to encroach his doman.

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie. Rohit Pathak will be seen in a negative role who will face Megastar in the first fight scene. The film is directed by Bobby Kolli. Bobby has also written the story and dialogues for this mass entertainer.

