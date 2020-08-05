Rakul Preet is one the most sought after actress in the South Indian film industry who has worked with all the A-listers in Tollywood. The 'Dhruva' actress on Wednesday, crossed 15 million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans for all the love and support by sharing a video. Check it out:



Rakul Preet Singh's popularity is not just confined to Tollywood. She also enjoys incredible fan following in Bollywood as well. The actress won the hearts of the people with her strong acting and dancing skills.

There were also reports that Rakul Preet was also going to act with legendary Kamal Haasan in sensational director N Shankar's Indian2. Kajal Aggarwal was also expected to be seen in this most-anticipated film.

The movie, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, has run into rough weather following a freak crane mishap during the shoot and it is believed that the producers have decided to drop the project as they had incurred heavy losses following the shooting accident.