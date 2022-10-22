Watch: Unseen Video of Raju Srivastav Singing

Late comedian Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha recently shared an unseen video of the late comedian singing a song.

Raju died on September 21 at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in hospital. He was 58.

On Raju's official Instagram, Shikha also penned an emotional note for her late husband along with the throwback video.

In the video, Raju sings Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Main Hai from the film Swami.

