Watch: Tiger Shroff Dances to Golden Globe Award Winner Naatu Naatu Song

After RRR’s Naatu- Naatu song winning the Golden Globes award in the category of Best Original Song, Tiger Shroff took to instagram and shared a video of him dancing to the song. His dance video got a lot of messages from his celebrity friends and fans for the video in the comment section.

Sharing the clip on Instagram Reels, Tiger wrote, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday (Indian flag, big smiley and high voltage sign emojis) huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma dropped clapping emojis.

Tiger's sister Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woowowowo!!1 (cracker and red heart emojis).”

Singer Mika Singh dropped raising hands in celebration emojis.

Actor Mark Rhino Smith commented, “You got to teach me that dance my bro.”