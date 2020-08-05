Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He shared a video clip via Facebook in which he revealed that he has been suffering from fever, cold and chest congestion.

He got himself tested for COVID-19 and the test results came as positive. Doctors have advised him to be under home quarantine but Balasubrahmanayam decided to be under doctors' observation until he becomes healthy as his family members were concerned about his well-being.

He requested his friends and well-wishers not to call him up to enquire about his health. “Within two to three days, I will be perfectly alright. I may not answer every single call. I came here to take complete rest so that there won't be any disturbance,” he said. Check out the video: