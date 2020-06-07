HYDERABAD: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is keeping his promise of sending migrant workers home amidst the coronavirus stimulated lockdown. The actor has sent 200 idli vendors from Tamil Nadu back to their home towns from Mumbai.

The actor has now arranged buses for the idli food vendors and a video of a few women thanking him by doing an aarti of the actor is going viral. Sonu Sood can be seen breaking coconut in front of the bus before the bus starts. The actor has taken up the mission of sending the stranded migrant labourers from Mumbai to their home towns. Here is the video, check it out.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Sonu Sood for sending the migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over. Rawat spoke to Sood on phone to express his gratitude.

Rawat said in a Facebook post wrote, "Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job."

Sonu Sood immediately responded to Rawat's post and said that, “It was good to hear from you sir. The simplicity and warmth with which you praised my efforts have given me more strength. I will soon come to Uttarakhand for a darshan of Badri-Kedar and pay a visit to you.”

Earlier, Sonu Sood in a statement said that, "It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities."

He also donated more than 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Mumbai. The Bollywood actor is also feeding hundreds of underprivileged people who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. People from various parts of the country are praising the efforts of Sonu Sood.