Watch Solo Brathuke So Better On Zee Telugu's World Television Premiere

February month starts the season of love. Past the cold winter, the month brings freshness with the celebration of life, love, and togetherness. As we are celebrating the month of love, Zee Telugu gears up to treat its viewers with the emotion of love through the World Television Premiere of ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ this Sunday i.e. on 21st February at 5:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Virat (Sai Dharam Tej), is a hot-blooded young man who expressed with all his heart and soul that relationships – be it with parents or a life partner – are nothing but a drain on energy and clamp-on freedom. He moves to Hyderabad from Vizag to gets away from family bonds and even goes far to his friends when they choose to get connected to him. Trouble for him from his maternal uncle (Rao Ramesh) who doesn’t value his marriage relationship until his wife dies. As Virat grows older understands the value of relationships, later he meets Amrutha (Nabha Natesh), who is hard to fall for him easily.

Director Subbu entertains the viewers with his story, S.S. Thaman’s music, and Venkat C Dilip’s cinematography perfectly sets the mood in all the sequences and keeping you hooked.

Mark your calendar to witness the world-class love story ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ from the comfort of your homes on 21st February at 5:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.