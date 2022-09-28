HYDERABAD: Telugu actor and Superstar Krishna’s wife and Mahesh Babu's mother G Indira Devi passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness. She was 70.

Several film personalities including Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Vishnu among others visited her residence to pay respects to Krishna’s wife. Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao also visited their residence and consoled the Ghattamaneni family members.

As celebrities were paying respects a video of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara crying profusely over the demise of her grandmother Indira Devi was going viral.

In a poignant moment, Mahesh Babu is seen consoling Sitara as she cannot stop crying He even offers a handkerchief and asks her to wipe her tears as she sits on his lap and struggles to contain her tears.

"Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation, and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. I love you very much. Love and prayers on your further journey," her daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni said in a tweet.'

