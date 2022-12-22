Watch: Shark Tank India 2 Panellists Appear on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Pitches This Business Idea

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has entered its finale week. The quiz show featured Sony TV’s Shark Tank India season 2’s panel members Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peeyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal.

Sharing a promo on Instagram about the second season of Shark Tank India, the makers of the business reality show wrote, “Gyan ke manch par aaye business ki duniya ke bade 'Sharks', aur unke saamne @amitabhbachchan ji apne product 'AB Tissue' ki pitch se karna chahte hain apne naye business ki shuruaat! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. #KBC2022.”

In Sony TV’s promo, Big B is shown pitching the idea of ‘AB Tissue’ to the panel members on Shark Tank India show. In the current season of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan was seen offering a tissue to the female contestants on the hot seat who would break down while narrating their struggles or on winning the huge amount. The senior Bollywood actor once remarked that if lose his job as a KBC show host, he could start a new job of selling tissues.

When Big B pitched the ‘Ab Tissue’ concept to the sharks of business reality show, one of the panel member Anupam Mittal said he liked his pitch and they would happily invest Rs 100 if the senior actor uses his name as a brand on the product.

“AB tissue agar aapke naam ka bikega duniya mein toh 100 crore toh laga hi denge,” Mittal said.

“Sir iska 25 percent signing amount abhi milega,” Big B’s comeback evoked peals of laughter on the show.

