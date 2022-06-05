Watch Shahid Kapoor Reacting To The Amazon Original Series, The Boys

Prime Video’s much anticipated and loved series The Boys is back with its gorier third season, much to the delight to the fandom of the series. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who took to the street of Mumbai to showcase his excitement for the third season, has also joined the bandwagon as he watches the series. The actor is taken by surprise with the wacky, dark humoured content of the show and how the superheroes are actually abusing their superpowers.

Watch his reaction here:

Also Read: Billy Porter’s Directorial Debut Anything's Possible Release Date Out

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Emmy-nominated drama has returned with three gripping new episodes from June 3, followed by one episode every week, and ending with a wicked season finale on Friday, July 8. The eight-episode season is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.