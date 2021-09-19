Well-known Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju on Saturday made an official announcement of her new dance-based movie movie titled- Natyam.

What was interesting is the creative way she made the announcement, where she along with her troupe danced their way into inviting viewers to come and watch the movie in theatres.

The song and dance announcement with dancers all traditionally dressed in front of the famous Sudershan theatre in Hyderabad informs people that the movie is going to be released on October 22nd !

Sandhya Raju is a well known classical dancer and also dons multiple hats as a businesswoman, choreographer, costume designer. Now with the new movie Natyam, she also turns producer and actress where she palys the main lead. Natyam is helmed by director Revanth Korukonda and features Kamal Kamaraju among others.

Daughter of Ramco Group Chairman PR Venketrama Raja, Sandhya is the daughter-in-law of Ramalinga Raju, founder of Satyam Computers and her dance guru is noted Padma Bhushan-awardee Vempati Chinna Satyam who trained many famous artists including Jayalalitha, Bhanupriya , Hema Malini, NTR among others.

